Armed robbery leads police on chase, 3 in custody

Three suspects are in custody after an armed robbery was reported in the Stoneybrook Court area of Boone on Thursday, April 27. At approximately 1:30 p.m. April 27, residents of an apartment on Stoneybrook Court reported they had been robbed at gunpoint at their residence. Witnesses reported the suspects having a rifle, according to Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford.

