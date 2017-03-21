Striking Gold

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Martha Studebaker of Lexington, N.C., looks at an old 1809 Prussian Potsdam musket that used in the Civil War as she visits the Rolling Hills Antique Mall Tuesday evening. Her son collects old guns.

