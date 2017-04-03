Mount Vernon Mayor Retaliated Against...

Mount Vernon Mayor Retaliated Against Developer, Lawsuit Says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas has been accused of holding up a major project because the developer wouldn't hire his friend as a consultant, according to a report by lohud.com. Peter Fine of New York City-based Blue Rio LLC filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday claiming Thomas and city administrators have been harassing him and are enforcing the building code in an unfair and unconstitutional way, the lohud.com report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) 18 hr tired and feed up 80
Bobbi nd Sierra Mar 30 Asarad346 3
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 18
I still love you (Jul '15) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 3
hot girl nice azz Mar 29 Tad Rogers 4
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE... Mar 28 Reality 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC