Mount Vernon Mayor Retaliated Against Developer, Lawsuit Says

Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas has been accused of holding up a major project because the developer wouldn't hire his friend as a consultant, according to a report by lohud.com. Peter Fine of New York City-based Blue Rio LLC filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday claiming Thomas and city administrators have been harassing him and are enforcing the building code in an unfair and unconstitutional way, the lohud.com report said.

