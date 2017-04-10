Mount Vernon mayor delivers State of City
Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas outlined his outlook for positive change in the city in this year's State of the City address. "Everywhere we go, people are noticing Mount Vernon," Thomas said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Sun
|Conscience
|5
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Apr 4
|tired and feed up
|80
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|4
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE...
|Mar 28
|Reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC