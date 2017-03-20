Fatigate Steps Down As Mount Vernon P...

Fatigate Steps Down As Mount Vernon Police Commissioner

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Mount Vernon Daily Voice

One day after the FBI announced it would be investigating five unsolved homicides in Mount Vernon, Police Commissioner Ronald Fatigate unexpectedly resigned from his position Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources. Fatigate, who retired from the police department after 20 years in 2010, became police commissioner in March 2016, after Mayor Richard Thomas fired then police commission Robert Kelly.

Lexington, NC

