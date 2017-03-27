Davidson man faces multiple sex charges involving minor
Kenyon Edward Martin, 49, 1046 Riverwood Road, Lexington, was charged after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old child. According to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile disclosed multiple incidents of sexual assault during a forensic interview at The Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville.
