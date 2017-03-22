Couple weds at hospice so dying infan...

Couple weds at hospice so dying infant can be there

Read more: CBS News

While exchanging their vows in the middle of a hospice room wasn't exactly the wedding ceremony Patricia Armstrong and her newlywed husband, Christopher, imagined, it was worth it to have their baby boy by their sides. Their 1-month-old son, Conner, was born with a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 18 , also known as Edwards' syndrome - a condition that causes severe, usually fatal, birth defects in babies.

