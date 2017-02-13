ZeekRewards founder sentenced for rol...

ZeekRewards founder sentenced for role in $850 million scam

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

The founder of ZeekRewards has been sentenced to nearly 15 years behind bars for his role in an $850 million online Ponzi scheme that bilked nearly a million people in the U.S. and abroad. Media outlets report 70-year-old Paul Burks was given three concurrent prison sentences of 14 years and eight months Monday after being convicted on four felony fraud charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) 1 hr Phartister 122
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Feb 9 Janis 28
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Feb 9 Dez Nutz 77
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Feb 5 masked avenger 14
Arrest at Caroline ale house Feb 2 mary mrey 1
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree Feb 1 The OG 3
Free loaders Jan 31 legal 3
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC