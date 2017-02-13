ZeekRewards founder sentenced for role in $850 million scam
The founder of ZeekRewards has been sentenced to nearly 15 years behind bars for his role in an $850 million online Ponzi scheme that bilked nearly a million people in the U.S. and abroad. Media outlets report 70-year-old Paul Burks was given three concurrent prison sentences of 14 years and eight months Monday after being convicted on four felony fraud charges.
