Scheinman to perform in Middlebury

Scheinman to perform in Middlebury

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Denton Publications

Acclaimed composer, singer, and violinist Jenny Scheinman invites us into the captivating visual world of Depression-era filmmaker H. Lee Waters in the multi-media performance Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait on Saturday, March 4 at the Mahaney Center for the Arts. Seasoned with bluegrass, county, and roots notes, this performance will take audiences on a journey back nearly 100 years into America's industrial past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 3 PCB 31
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 28 granite57 2
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Feb 21 mellbell78 78
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
anyone know this girl Feb 14 Dez Nutz 10
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
heroine (Dec '12) Jan '17 Junkie 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC