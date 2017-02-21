Personal information compromised for ...

Personal information compromised for thousands of school system workers

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WBTV

According to a press release from the Davidson County Schools in Lexington, NC, system officials learned on Tuesday night that sensitive personal information, including social security numbers of employees and independent contractors had been breached during the scam. "The confidentiality of our employees' and partners' information is of utmost importance and we apologize for this criminal activity committed by an unknown third party and the inconvenience it has caused to all the individuals impacted," the release said.

