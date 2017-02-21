Personal information compromised for thousands of school system workers
According to a press release from the Davidson County Schools in Lexington, NC, system officials learned on Tuesday night that sensitive personal information, including social security numbers of employees and independent contractors had been breached during the scam. "The confidentiality of our employees' and partners' information is of utmost importance and we apologize for this criminal activity committed by an unknown third party and the inconvenience it has caused to all the individuals impacted," the release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Loressa88
|30
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Tue
|mellbell78
|78
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 17
|SWWhite52
|1
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|Feb 5
|masked avenger
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC