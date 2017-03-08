Mount Vernon Police Department Reshuffling Ranks To Get Officers On Streets
The Mount Vernon Police Department recently saw some extreme restructuring, as they seek to get more officers on city streets. Less than a month after making several major changes at the top of their ranks, Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas announced that more changes are coming to the police department.
