City Clerk In Mount Vernon Injured In...

City Clerk In Mount Vernon Injured In Argument With Mayor

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Mount Vernon Daily Voice

Mount Vernon's city clerk suffered back and leg injuries Tuesday after either falling or tripping while being escorted from a Board of Estimate and Contract meeting by police, according to lohud.com. City Clerk George Brown was apparently angry that the meeting's agenda was not prepared on time and was yelling at Mayor Richard Thomas when a city police detective in plainclothes entered the Mayor's Conference Room and tried to escort Brown out, according to lohud.com, which reported the incident took place about 10 a.m. While being escorted from the room, Brown hit the ground, according to lohud.com, which reported that the city clerk claims to have been pushed by the detective.

