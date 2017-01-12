Yard sale purchase inspires Lexington...

Yard sale purchase inspires Lexington man's creativity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Washington Times

While some artists who try to make a living selling their work find it difficult to get noticed, much less attract a paying customer, the Lexington native has had both fall into his lap. He did not set out to be an artist, and still is a bit uncomfortable with that label, as he sees his paintings as more of a hobby than a career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know this girl Sun Pedro 8
looking for a pain doc Sat in look 1
yelp (Sep '13) Jan 9 kay 2
Does anybody remember... Jan 9 jenny867 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Jan 7 Courtney 12
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Jan 5 kay 17
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,790 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC