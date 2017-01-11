Winterthur announces endowment for th...

Winterthur announces endowment for the Elizabeth Terry Seaks Furniture Conservator

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library announces a new bequest commitment in furniture conservation. The newly endowed position is named the Elizabeth Terry Seaks Furniture Conservator, in honor of the late mother of Dr. Terry G. Seaks, a respected collector and economist who made the position possible.

