Winterthur announces endowment for the Elizabeth Terry Seaks Furniture Conservator
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library announces a new bequest commitment in furniture conservation. The newly endowed position is named the Elizabeth Terry Seaks Furniture Conservator, in honor of the late mother of Dr. Terry G. Seaks, a respected collector and economist who made the position possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yelp (Sep '13)
|Jan 9
|kay
|2
|Does anybody remember...
|Jan 9
|jenny867
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|Jan 7
|Courtney
|12
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 4
|My Tats
|6
|Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15)
|Jan 2
|J-Ann
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC