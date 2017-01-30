Westchester Teen Shooting Suspect Was...

Westchester Teen Shooting Suspect Was Former Mount Vernon Seasonal Employee

Tuesday Jan 17

The man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Shamoya McKenzie in Mount Vernon was briefly employed by the city as a seasonal maintenance worker, according to local officials. On Tuesday, Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas announced that 21-year-old David Hardy - who was arraigned on second-degree murder charges earlier - was temporarily employed by the city before shooting and killing the 13-year-old rising basketball star.

