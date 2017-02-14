Union Leaders Meet With Mount Vernon ...

Union Leaders Meet With Mount Vernon Mayor Regarding Recent Firings

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Mount Vernon Daily Voice

A local union is calling on Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas to reinstate a pair of city employees they believe were improperly fired earlier this month. On Monday, union workers who are a part of the Civil Service Employees Association rallied outside City Hall to protest the dismissals of two members of Mount Vernon's workforce.

