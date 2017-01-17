Stuart W. Cramer High School to host ...

Stuart W. Cramer High School to host free concert

Stuart W. Cramer High School will host North Carolina's South Central District All-District Band Clinic on Jan. 27-28. Kameron Radford, band director at Stuart W. Cramer, will be assisted by the band directors at all Gaston County middle and high schools to put on the two-day clinic.

