Randolph County Court Results 1-22-17

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Upon full compliance, defendant may transfer to unsupervised probation. * Nicholas Owen Brisson, 23, 6761 Hickory Hill Drive, Trinity, guilty of misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fined $200, $200 in court costs, sentenced to 45 days suspended sentence in Randolph County Jail, 12 months supervised probation, obtain and comply with Substance Abuse Assessment within 30 days, destroy seized contraband.

