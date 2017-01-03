Mount Vernon City Councilman Ken Grif...

Mount Vernon City Councilman Ken Griffiths calls for investigation...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: News12.com

A Mount Vernon city councilman is calling for an investigation of the police department after learning there were just eight uniformed officers safeguarding the city A Mount Vernon city councilman is calling for an investigation of the police department after learning there were just eight uniformed officers safeguarding the city when a drive-by shooting claimed the life of 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie. MOUNT VERNON - A Mount Vernon city councilman is calling for an investigation of the police department after learning there were just eight uniformed officers safeguarding the city when a drive-by shooting claimed the life of 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yelp (Sep '13) Mon kay 2
Does anybody remember... Mon jenny867 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Jan 7 Courtney 12
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Jan 5 kay 17
anyone know this girl Jan 4 My Tats 6
Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15) Jan 2 J-Ann 5
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC