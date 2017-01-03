Lexington man's murder resentencing stayed
A Lexington man's resentencing in a 1997 armed robbery that left one man dead was stayed Friday during a special session of Davidson County Superior Court. Responding to a recent ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court that the sentencing of Sethy Tony Seam to a term of life without parole in September of 1999 was unconstitutional, Superior Court Judge Ted Royster resentenced Seam Friday to a minimum of 183 months and a maximum of 229 months, before subsequently staying the ruling for direction by the state Supreme Court on jurisdiction of the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Thu
|kay
|17
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 4
|My Tats
|6
|Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15)
|Jan 2
|J-Ann
|5
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|betty
|74
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|Consultedwitherin...
|27
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|11
|How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC