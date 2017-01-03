Lexington man's murder resentencing s...

Lexington man's murder resentencing stayed

Monday Jan 2 Read more: Courier-Tribune

A Lexington man's resentencing in a 1997 armed robbery that left one man dead was stayed Friday during a special session of Davidson County Superior Court. Responding to a recent ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court that the sentencing of Sethy Tony Seam to a term of life without parole in September of 1999 was unconstitutional, Superior Court Judge Ted Royster resentenced Seam Friday to a minimum of 183 months and a maximum of 229 months, before subsequently staying the ruling for direction by the state Supreme Court on jurisdiction of the case.

