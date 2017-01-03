ex-PTO officers accused of embezzlement
Shannon Schaeffer Justice, 36, 116 West Davidson Ave. in Linwood, and Crystal Renee Rummage, 43, of 182 Charlie Owens Lane in Lexington, are both charged with embezzlement, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Justice is the previous president and Rummage is the previous vice-president of the Churchland Elementary PTO, the sheriff's office said.
