Davidson man rings in 2017 with $1 million lottery win
Vanzant bought the new Extreme Millions ticket at the Pickett Food Mart on Biesecker Road in Lexington on New Year's Eve. He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|45 min
|joe
|5
|Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15)
|Mon
|J-Ann
|5
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Mon
|betty
|74
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Consultedwitherin...
|27
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|11
|How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|107
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC