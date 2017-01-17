Arrest Made In Homicide Of 13-Year-Ol...

Arrest Made In Homicide Of 13-Year-Old Mount Vernon Basketball Star

Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old rising basketball star Shamoya McKenzie, according to officials with the Mount Vernon Mayor's Office. Maria Donovan, the spokeswoman for Mayor Richard Thomas, confirmed that there has been an arrest.

