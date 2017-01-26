Area's top student musicians to put o...

Area's top student musicians to put on a clinic Updated Jan 26, 2017 at

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Janeva Wilson, a junior at Bessemer City High, remembers her first foray into music banging on the keys of her grandmother's piano when she was 8 years old. Over the years, she's worked at her craft and later began playing mallet percussion in the school band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09) 8 hr Willie B Hardigan 13
anyone know ashly payne 21 hr joe 1
hot girl nice azz 21 hr joe 3
I still love you (Jul '15) Wed Homer 2
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Jan 22 smarterthanyou 7
anyone know this girl Jan 20 joe 9
News Late-night search on Yadkin River ends with res... (May '11) Jan 18 ncrn17 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC