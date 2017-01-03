4 people remain hospitalized from 4-v...

4 people remain hospitalized from 4-vehicle wreck

Four people remain hospitalized Tuesday following a wreck that occurred early New Year's Day morning after a high-speed chase that left one man dead. Grady Dean Moore, 33, of Belews Creek, was killed in the collision.

