4 people remain hospitalized from 4-vehicle wreck
Four people remain hospitalized Tuesday following a wreck that occurred early New Year's Day morning after a high-speed chase that left one man dead. Grady Dean Moore, 33, of Belews Creek, was killed in the collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|4 hr
|joe
|5
|Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15)
|Mon
|J-Ann
|5
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Mon
|betty
|74
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Consultedwitherin...
|27
|motel at north end of town has two way mirrors
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|11
|How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|107
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC