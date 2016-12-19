North Carolina member of the Electoral College vote for president on Dec. 19, 2016.
The 15 North Carolinians whose votes actually elect the next U.S. president followed script and cast their ballots for Republican Donald Trump. The presidential electors meeting in Raleigh Monday all followed through on their pledge to cast their electoral votes for Trump.
