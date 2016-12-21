Mount Vernon Water Saving Programs Creates Jobs For Plumbers, Contractors
A program to create jobs for local tradespeople has been announced by Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas and the city's Water Commissioner, Anthony Della Mura, Sr. An informational session about this "Water Savings Program" was held Monday by the Mount Vernon Board of Water Supply. It is expected to save money and create jobs, according to Thomas.
