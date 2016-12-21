Mount Vernon City Council passes budget despite mayor's protests
The $62 million spending plan was drafted by Council President Marcus Griffith and Comptroller Maureen Walker after they soundly rejected Mayor Richard Thomas' proposal. They say the mayor's proposal added $8 million in spending for new hires.
