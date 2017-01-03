Four charged with kidnapping, conspir...

Four charged with kidnapping, conspiring to commit murder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Thomasville Times

Several people are facing kidnapping and conspiring to commit murder charges after sheriff's deputies say they kidnapped a woman and stabbed her. Davidson County Sheriff's deputies responded to 1523 Becks Nursery Road in Lexington on Friday where a woman had several stab wounds on her neck and back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know this girl 2 hr My Tats 6
Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15) Mon J-Ann 5
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Mon betty 74
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Sun Consultedwitherin... 27
motel at north end of town has two way mirrors Dec 31 Yamayne 11
News How Oprah lost those 40 pounds Dec 30 Sherman 1
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 107
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC