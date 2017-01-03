Four charged with kidnapping, conspiring to commit murder
Several people are facing kidnapping and conspiring to commit murder charges after sheriff's deputies say they kidnapped a woman and stabbed her. Davidson County Sheriff's deputies responded to 1523 Becks Nursery Road in Lexington on Friday where a woman had several stab wounds on her neck and back.
