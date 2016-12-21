DAV van returns to Asheboro Tuesday

A DAV mobile service office will be in Asheboro at Golden Corral on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to provide free, professional assistance to veterans and their families about rights and benefits. The DAV van will be in the parking lot of the restaurant at 1070 E. Dixie Drive from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., but the service officers giving assistance will be working inside.

