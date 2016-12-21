1 killed, 5 wounded in suburban NYC n...

1 killed, 5 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting

Sunday Dec 25

Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing the establishment's owner and wounding five others. Authorities say the suspect may have been ejected from the club shortly before the 4:26 a.m. shooting on Christmas Day.

