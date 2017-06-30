Woodford Humane Society In Need Of Donations
The Woodford County Humane Society is currently racing the clock to earn $100,000 in matching funds for our newly-established Lucy Gay Bassett Memorial Fund. Lucy Gay Bassett, who passed away in 2016, was a Lexington native and longtime supporter of Woodford Humane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
