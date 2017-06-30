Visitation Underway For Lexington Mid...

Visitation Underway For Lexington Middle School Teacher

5 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The visitation for a Lexington middle school teacher killed in a car crash in Georgia is underway at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary. Stacy was with her husband and two daughters driving back from a vacation in Florida last week when they got into a crash in Georgia.

