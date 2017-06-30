UK's Farman Is Co-Author of Important Wheat Disease Study
LEXINGTON, Ky. A University of Kentucky plant pathologist is part of an international team of researchers who have uncovered an important link to a disease which left unchecked could prove devastating to wheat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Leick Passed Away
|2 min
|Todd Bodybuilder
|16
|house or apt?
|7 min
|smart
|26
|I feel sorry for the liberals
|37 min
|Reality
|117
|Looking for mans best feiend to be mine
|2 hr
|Wilma Fingerdo
|4
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|2 hr
|Skeeter
|575
|still water
|5 hr
|The Real Yeti
|12
|favorite restaurant
|5 hr
|bugs
|4
|Is The President INSANE
|10 hr
|Reality
|229
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|big daddy here
|7,439
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC