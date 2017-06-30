Teen impresses singer Pixie on Voice ...

Teen impresses singer Pixie on Voice Kids

A talented teenager from Rippingale has spoken of her experience performing on The Voice Kids after getting through to the next round of the show. On Saturday's show Tabi Gervis,14, performed Songbird by Fleetwood Mac and is through to the 'battle rounds' after judges Pixie Lott and Danny Jones turned their chairs for her.

