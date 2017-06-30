Suspect Charged In Connection To Offi...

Suspect Charged In Connection To Officer Death Pleads Guilty

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The man charged in connection to the death of a Richmond Police Officer Daniel Ellis has pleaded guilty to charges related to the case. Carl Banks pleaded guilty to three charged related to the robbery that officer Daniel Ellis was investigating when he was shot back in November.

Lexington, KY

