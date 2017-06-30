Rippingale teenager wows judges on The Voice Kids
A singing sensation from Rippingale wowed judges on The Voice Kids on Saturday and has secured a place in the next round of the show. Tabi Gervis, 14, who performed Songbird by Eva Cassidy is through to the 'battle rounds' after Pixie Lott and Danny Jones span their chairs round for her.
