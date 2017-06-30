Prayer Service Held For Missing Bards...

Prayer Service Held For Missing Bardstown Mother

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Over the years, her friends and family say they have left no stone unturned-- searching miles in every direction out of Bardstown. Tonight at 8 p.m., Crystal's loved ones will gather again at Saint Thomas Church in Bardstown--this time to hold a prayer service, asking God for answers in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min CCR 165,077
Will crooked Hillary use election fireworks on ... 18 min Lolz 15
How's that voter data request coming?? 30 min Reality 6
Black Actor tweets racist remark 37 min thanks 5
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 40 min Reality 68
Donald trump - making America great again 1 hr Skeeter 64
I feel sorry for the liberals 1 hr Reality 104
Is The President INSANE 1 hr Big Al 216
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,269 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC