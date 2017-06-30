Pharmacist sentenced to 30 years for ...

Pharmacist sentenced to 30 years for illegally selling pills

A Kentucky pharmacist convicted of illegally distributing hundreds of thousands of prescription pain pills has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Lexington said in a news release that 41-year-old Lonnie Hubbard was sentenced Friday.

