New Jersey Holocaust Memorial Defaced With Anti-Semitic Slurs

Vandals have posted a banner containing an anti-Jewish slur on a Holocaust memorial at a synagogue in a New Jersey shore town where several residents were recently accused of misrepresenting their incomes to improperly obtain public welfare benefits. Photos posted online Sunday show the covering on the memorial in Lakewood.

