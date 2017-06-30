New Jersey Holocaust Memorial Defaced With Anti-Semitic Slurs
Vandals have posted a banner containing an anti-Jewish slur on a Holocaust memorial at a synagogue in a New Jersey shore town where several residents were recently accused of misrepresenting their incomes to improperly obtain public welfare benefits. Photos posted online Sunday show the covering on the memorial in Lakewood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revised firework ordinance puts Nicholasville b... (Jun '13)
|15 min
|pooty pete
|24
|Two Found Dead In Rockcastle Co. Home Were Murd...
|21 min
|Question
|127
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|usa
|165,067
|CNN Trolls Don The Con
|47 min
|Lolz
|7
|How's that voter data request coming??
|50 min
|That is Whine Bag...
|4
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|51 min
|That is Whine Bag...
|58
|Meet The Real Donald Trump
|53 min
|That is Whine Bag...
|15
|I feel sorry for the liberals
|1 hr
|Martin Scehll
|101
|Is The President INSANE
|5 hr
|Martin Scehll
|213
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC