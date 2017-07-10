Missouri fugitive arrested by US marshals in Kentucky
A Missouri inmate who authorities say overpowered a guard and stole a transport van after being sentenced to 20 years in prison has been captured in Lexington, Kentucky. Sheriff James Sigman of Missouri's Texas County tells KWPM Radio that federal marshals arrested 33-year-old Christopher Hunt on Wednesday.
