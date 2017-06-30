Man Arrested After Shots Fired Complaint
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky A man was arrested in Laurel County Wednesday morning after deputies responded to a shots fired complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the scene on Ponderosa Drive after a complaint that shots had been fired into a residence there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50/50 Chance Trump Won't Make First Term
|11 min
|Unpolitically Cor...
|7
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|usa
|165,100
|Is Allison Lundergan Grimes a tranny?
|51 min
|Skeeter
|15
|What A Real President Sounds Like!
|52 min
|that is UNEMPLOYE...
|8
|Black Actor tweets racist remark
|54 min
|that is UNEMPLOYE...
|14
|Chumps Song
|55 min
|Skeeter
|9
|Democrats it's all your fault
|1 hr
|Laughing at CRYBA...
|8
|I feel sorry for the liberals
|1 hr
|Laughing at CRYBA...
|109
|Is The President INSANE
|2 hr
|Marty
|227
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|2 hr
|Don the Con
|78
|
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC