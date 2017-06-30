Laurel Co. Man Accused Of Raping 12-Y...

Laurel Co. Man Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old

There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 7 hrs ago, titled Laurel Co. Man Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning after being accused or raping a 12-year-old girl. Deputy Chris Edwards said that he learned Ryan Anthony Creech had apparently picked up two 12-year-old girls who had sneaked out of their home.

Erratic Mind

Since: Jun 17

106

Latonia, KY

#1 7 hrs ago
Sick freak! Every time I get online nowadays I see some sick freak like this in the news.
Lolz

Newport, KY

#2 7 hrs ago
Omg sick freak!!!! 12 yo
Lexington, KY

