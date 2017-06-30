J. Ted Neel Named Millennium Farms' General Manager
Millennium Farms announced the promotion of longtime employee J. Ted Neel to the position of General Manager. Neel, who has been with the farm since 2006, previously held the title of Business Manager.
Read more at Blood Horse.
|
