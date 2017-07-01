If there's a war between California and Kentucky, forget it: We all lose
There are 14 comments on the Salon.com story from Saturday, titled If there's a war between California and Kentucky, forget it: We all lose. In it, Salon.com reports that:
Earlier this week, the mayors of Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, wrote letters to California's attorney general to ask that their cities be exempt from the California law that bans state-funded travel to states that allow discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender expression. That category now includes the Commonwealth of Kentucky, after its so-called Charlie Brown bill was signed into law this spring.
Since: Jun 17
102
#1 Saturday
Matt Bevin should be ashamed of himself.
#3 Saturday
Welcome to the whacked out World of the Left
#4 Saturday
Both an embarrassment to the people who pay their salary's---Remove them both
#5 Yesterday
Remove Bevin, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell and last but not least.....TRUMP!!!!!!!
#6 23 hrs ago
Heehaw McConnell would be the top General for Kantucky
“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”
Since: May 11
10,267
Location hidden
#7 23 hrs ago
If California wants to act like jack*sses, then stay on their side of the Rockys. No one cares!
#8 15 hrs ago
Who cares about California? Bunch of illegals and lots of fruits and nuts out there
I have to ask,,,how smart can they be out there? They elected Pelosi
#10 9 hrs ago
Running little redneck........you can run but you can't hide!!!!!! LMFAO!!!!!! Bye bye loser!!!
#11 8 hrs ago
There is nothing anti-LGBTQ in any Kentucky law, but there should be. The unnatural behaviors and acting out by gays is detrimental to a civilized society. Courts violated the citizen's rights of Californians by disallowing them overseeing their own morality and communities. The distinct public will of those citizens should be upheld. The craziness of Governor Moonbeam gets more identifiable every day. Now, he's clearly violating the Constitution's solid establishment of commerce rights.
#12 8 hrs ago
California could knock Kentucky to it's knees if California were to halt the forwarding of the collected federal tax revenues which the residents of Kentucky desperately need for survival
#13 8 hrs ago
How diverse, and caring that would be.
#14 6 hrs ago
Left out attention getting!!!!!!
“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”
Since: May 11
10,267
Location hidden
#15 29 min ago
California has its own problems! Not everybody wants to live as they do. They need to keep their money to support the illegals & welfare junkies.
United States
#16 12 min ago
FFS it's just a little travel ban
Shouldn't be hearing any complaints from the right
