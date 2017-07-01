If there's a war between California a...

If there's a war between California and Kentucky, forget it: We all lose

There are 14 comments on the Salon.com story from Saturday, titled If there's a war between California and Kentucky, forget it: We all lose. In it, Salon.com reports that:

Earlier this week, the mayors of Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, wrote letters to California's attorney general to ask that their cities be exempt from the California law that bans state-funded travel to states that allow discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender expression. That category now includes the Commonwealth of Kentucky, after its so-called Charlie Brown bill was signed into law this spring.

Erratic Mind

#1 Saturday
Matt Bevin should be ashamed of himself.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 Saturday
Welcome to the whacked out World of the Left

Kelso

Harrodsburg, KY

#4 Saturday
Both an embarrassment to the people who pay their salary's---Remove them both

Reality

Louisville, KY

#5 Yesterday
Remove Bevin, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell and last but not least.....TRUMP!!!!!!!

cruel and inhumane

Batavia, OH

#6 23 hrs ago
Heehaw McConnell would be the top General for Kantucky

Retired SOF

“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”

#7 23 hrs ago
If California wants to act like jack*sses, then stay on their side of the Rockys. No one cares!

Real man

Chicago, IL

#8 15 hrs ago
Who cares about California? Bunch of illegals and lots of fruits and nuts out there
I have to ask,,,how smart can they be out there? They elected Pelosi

Reality

Louisville, KY

#10 9 hrs ago
Real man wrote:
Who cares about California? Bunch of illegals and lots of fruits and nuts out there
I have to ask,,,how smart can they be out there? They elected Pelosi
Running little redneck........you can run but you can't hide!!!!!! LMFAO!!!!!! Bye bye loser!!!

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#11 8 hrs ago
There is nothing anti-LGBTQ in any Kentucky law, but there should be. The unnatural behaviors and acting out by gays is detrimental to a civilized society. Courts violated the citizen's rights of Californians by disallowing them overseeing their own morality and communities. The distinct public will of those citizens should be upheld. The craziness of Governor Moonbeam gets more identifiable every day. Now, he's clearly violating the Constitution's solid establishment of commerce rights.
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#12 8 hrs ago
Retired SOF wrote:
If California wants to act like jack*sses, then stay on their side of the Rockys. No one cares!
California could knock Kentucky to it's knees if California were to halt the forwarding of the collected federal tax revenues which the residents of Kentucky desperately need for survival

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#13 8 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
California could knock Kentucky to it's knees if California were to halt the forwarding of the collected federal tax revenues which the residents of Kentucky desperately need for survival
How diverse, and caring that would be.

Reality

Louisville, KY

#14 6 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
How diverse, and caring that would be.
Left out attention getting!!!!!!
Retired SOF

“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”

#15 29 min ago
Retribution wrote:
California could knock Kentucky to it's knees if California were to halt the forwarding of the collected federal tax revenues which the residents of Kentucky desperately need for survival
California has its own problems! Not everybody wants to live as they do. They need to keep their money to support the illegals & welfare junkies.
toejam

United States

#16 12 min ago
FFS it's just a little travel ban
Shouldn't be hearing any complaints from the right
