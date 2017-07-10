How one fugitive lawyer's scheme shut down disability benefits for nearly 1,600 clients

But now he says he struggles to make ends meet after filing for bankruptcy because of the fallout from a sprawling and complex legal case involving his former disabilities lawyer, Eric Conn. On March 24, Conn pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money and one count of payment of gratuities in a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration of $550 million, according to the Department of Justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.