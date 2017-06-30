Behind The Photo: No Stirrup, No Worries For Maddy Darst
"That was actually the first jump-he tripped and I lost my stirrup when he tripped, and I kind of just kept going," Darst, 20, said with a laugh. "I think it was after the third jump I got it back."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle of the Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revised firework ordinance puts Nicholasville b... (Jun '13)
|14 min
|pooty pete
|24
|Two Found Dead In Rockcastle Co. Home Were Murd...
|21 min
|Question
|127
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|usa
|165,067
|CNN Trolls Don The Con
|47 min
|Lolz
|7
|How's that voter data request coming??
|49 min
|That is Whine Bag...
|4
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|50 min
|That is Whine Bag...
|58
|Meet The Real Donald Trump
|52 min
|That is Whine Bag...
|15
|I feel sorry for the liberals
|1 hr
|Martin Scehll
|101
|Is The President INSANE
|5 hr
|Martin Scehll
|213
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC