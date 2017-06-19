Woman Says Son Was Left Unattended At Daycare
LEXINGTON, Ky A Lexington mother is upset after she says her one-year-old child was left unattended at a local daycare. Single mother Jalen Butler told LEX 18 that last Friday she got a real scare when her son Kashtin's grandmother picked him up at Kidz Connection Childcare on Industry Road.
