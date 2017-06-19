What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ideas. What are yours?

By Tom Eblen, Columnist Lexington Herald-Leader As we celebrate our 225th year as the 15th state in the union, the Kentucky Historical Society is sending people to communities from Pikeville to Hickman to ask a simple question: What makes Kentucky Kentucky? This "listening tour" is based on a premise that seems especially true in Kentucky: The better you understand the past, the better prepared you are to face the challenges of the present and future. "We want to know what people love about Kentucky and what problems they're facing in their communities," said Patrick Lewis, a society historian.

