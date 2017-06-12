West Virginia miner killed; state inv...

West Virginia miner killed; state investigating

Wednesday

The Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Rockwell Mining LLC Gateway Eagle Mine. The underground mining complex produces metallurgical coal and is owned by Blackhawk Mining based in Lexington, Kentucky.

